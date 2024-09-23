Can NTPC Green Energy IPO power NTPC?

The company plans to have at least 15 GW capacity by FY27 with 85% of it being solar and the remaining wind. This is achievable given that the typical development timeline for the company’s solar and wind projects is about 12-18 months and 18-24 months, respectively. The expanded capacity would be almost five times its existing capacity of 3 GW mainly of solar. The planned capacity is based on power purchasing agreement (PPA) signed with customers and the letter of award received after auction wins.