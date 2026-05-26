NTPC Ltd’s shares have remained largely flat at ₹391 apiece over the past two trading sessions. This is despite FY26 results showing standalone operating revenue, excluding regulatory deferral account balances, fell 2.7% year-on-year to ₹1.65 trillion. Pre-tax earnings fell 4.6% to ₹22,557 crore, even as net profit was lifted by tax credit.
NTPC Green powers growth while parent NTPC offers stable cash flows
SummaryIt is possible to play the investment theme of NTPC Green through the NTPC stock for investors seeking the comfort of the latter’s stable cash flow
NTPC Ltd’s shares have remained largely flat at ₹391 apiece over the past two trading sessions. This is despite FY26 results showing standalone operating revenue, excluding regulatory deferral account balances, fell 2.7% year-on-year to ₹1.65 trillion. Pre-tax earnings fell 4.6% to ₹22,557 crore, even as net profit was lifted by tax credit.
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Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.
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