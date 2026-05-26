NTPC Green powers growth while parent NTPC offers stable cash flows

NTPC Ltd’s shares have remained largely flat at ₹391 apiece over the past two trading sessions. This is despite FY26 results showing standalone operating revenue, excluding regulatory deferral account balances, fell 2.7% year-on-year to ₹1.65 trillion. Pre-tax earnings fell 4.6% to ₹22,557 crore, even as net profit was lifted by tax credit.
NTPC Ltd’s shares have remained largely flat at ₹391 apiece over the past two trading sessions. This is despite FY26 results showing standalone operating revenue, excluding regulatory deferral account balances, fell 2.7% year-on-year to ₹1.65 trillion. Pre-tax earnings fell 4.6% to ₹22,557 crore, even as net profit was lifted by tax credit.
Unlike other companies, NTPC's reported numbers matter little because of its regulated earnings model. Note that NTPC Green Energy, its subsidiary with 89% stake, has a different earnings model. So, both must be evaluated using separate yardsticks.
Unlike other companies, NTPC's reported numbers matter little because of its regulated earnings model. Note that NTPC Green Energy, its subsidiary with 89% stake, has a different earnings model. So, both must be evaluated using separate yardsticks.
NTPC’s thermal power plants or coal-based power plants fetch a base return on equity (RoE) of 15.5% under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) and do not benefit much from short-term merchant power prices.
The power tariff under PPA is calculated based on a cost-plus model, while maintaining the RoE at the base level on regulated equity (equity component of capital expenditure for a power plant). So, NTPC’s regulated equity increases only when a new plant is commissioned. For instance, NTPC’s capacity increased by 3% year-on-year to 61 GW in FY26, which means regulated equity and, thereby, profit should increase by only 3%.
The difference in profit based on regulated equity and reported profit arises due to other income, past adjustments of over-recovery or under-recovery in regulatory deferral balances account and incentives based on plant availability factor.
NTPC’s regulated profit growth outlook is not very exciting. Standalone capacity is likely to expand at a mere 2% CAGR over FY26-FY29 to 64GW. That means growth in regulated equity and consequently net profit would also be muted.
In contrast, NTPC Green Energy’s capacity growth prospects are exciting. It will likely increase capacity to 34 GW from 10 GW over FY26-FY29, yielding a CAGR of 50%. Though NTPC Green also has long-term PPAs with a price per unit of power, they are based on competitive bidding rather than a cost-plus model, as fuel costs are zero in solar and wind power, unlike coal costs in thermal power.
Besides, investor interest in NTPC Green can remain high for a few reasons: strong demand from ESG-focused funds; shorter gestation period for capacity expansion at one to two years for solar plants and two to three years for wind plants versus five years for thermal power plants; battery energy storage projects would help in storing renewable power for usage later. True, NTPC will have growth opportunities from nuclear power, but that is at least five years away, and there is no clarity on potential earnings from it.
While power demand is likely to remain strong driven by data centre consumption, the risk for NTPC Green mainly stems from grid connectivity issues for power evacuation.
It is possible to play the investment theme of NTPC Green through NTPC stock for investors seeking the comfort of the latter’s stable cash flow of about ₹40,000 crore annually in FY25 and FY26. But here, there is an inherent risk of an increase in the holding company discount. Analysts are currently applying 25% holding company discount for NTPC’s stake in NTPC Green based on the latter’s current market capitalization.
According to PL Capital’s estimates, NTPC’s implied standalone valuation is at price-to-earnings multiple of 20 based on FY28 estimates, after adjusting for the value of its stake in NTPC Green. That is not pricey for a utility company given steady long-term earnings visibility. But since it is seen more as a proxy for bonds, any spike in bond yields could compress the valuation.