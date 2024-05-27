NTPC powers ahead with plans for expansion, renewable energy business
Summary
- NTPC's shares have more than doubled in the past year, and its renewable energy capacity may increase to 46% of the total capacity target by 2032.
Back in January 2008, after hitting a high of ₹242, the NTPC Ltd stock fell out of favour with investors, just ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) of Reliance Power. What then followed seemed like a never-ending lull until recently. Over the past one year, NTPC’s shares have more than doubled to ₹370 per share on the back of talk about the unlocking of value in NTPC Green Energy, its renewable (RE) power generation subsidiary. In the FY24 earnings conference call, NTPC’s management has indicated that the process will gather momentum in FY25.