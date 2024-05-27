NTPC powers ahead with plans for expansion, renewable energy business

₹

In FY24, NTPC’s standalone pre-tax earnings fell almost 6% to22,710 crore and remained flattish in the fourth quarter. The latest results are unexciting, and pulled shares down more than 1% on Monday. This is thanks to the conventional way power generation companies operate in the country, leaving little scope for any surprises when results are declared. Profits are determined using a fixed return on equity (RoE) of 15.5% (plus some incentives based on plant load factor, etc.) on a regulated equity and then based on profit after tax, the backward working is done to arrive at the selling price per unit of power. So, the usual analysis like cost of fuel as a percentage of sales, etc. do not matter much.