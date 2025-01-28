Incentives and recoveries fuel NTPC’s Q3. Execution remains crucial
Summary
- NTPC’s December quarter results show profitability gains amid muted power demand, but execution challenges in capacity addition and clean energy transition loom large.
NTPC Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda surged 20% year-on-year to ₹13,700 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY25), driven by lower other expenses and slower growth in fuel costs as coal production ramped up. This came despite a mere 2% rise in power generation due to muted demand.