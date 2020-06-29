NTPC's falling cost under-recoveries, capacity additions brighten outlook

According to government’s Praapti portal, the overdue amount rose by half to about Rs15,000 crore in April from ₹10,000 crore in February. According to analysts, the dues have risen further. “NTPC’s overdue SEB receivables currently is at Rs18,000 crore. This is expected to reduce with the Rs90,000 crore credit line through PFC/REC that is being offered to the SEBs," Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said in a note. SEB stands for state electricity board.