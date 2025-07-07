For Nuvama Wealth, Jane Street impact is more about sentiment than financials

The Nuvama stock trades at 24x estimated FY26 earnings based on Bloomberg consensus, whereas the largest non-bank wealth manager in India 360 One WAM Ltd trades at 40x. The latter has historically quoted at a premium to the former due to reasons such as absence of volatile income stream from capital markets division and higher annual recurring income. But the valuation gap could narrow as 360 One too has got into institutional broking and investment banking with the acquisition of B&K Securities.