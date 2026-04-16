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Nuvoco Vistas turns to price hikes as cost headwinds intensify

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read16 Apr 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Cement companies have hiked prices to fight rising costs amid the West Asia war. (Pexels Photo)
Cement companies have hiked prices to fight rising costs amid the West Asia war. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Nuvoco is not keen on sacrificing profitability for market share, so if costs continue to rise, it may need to raise prices further.

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Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda touched a record quarterly high of 587.6 crore, aided by better realizations, exceeding Bloomberg’s consensus estimate by 5%. Can this continue amid the prolonged West Asia war fueling input cost inflation?

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda touched a record quarterly high of 587.6 crore, aided by better realizations, exceeding Bloomberg’s consensus estimate by 5%. Can this continue amid the prolonged West Asia war fueling input cost inflation?

Elevated costs of petroleum coke (pet coke) and polypropylene bags would increase Nuvoco’s fuel and packaging expenses. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), the management expects blended fuel cost to rise to 1.51-1.55 per kcal from 1.44, with a probability of further rise in Q2FY27.

Elevated costs of petroleum coke (pet coke) and polypropylene bags would increase Nuvoco’s fuel and packaging expenses. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), the management expects blended fuel cost to rise to 1.51-1.55 per kcal from 1.44, with a probability of further rise in Q2FY27.

Packaging costs rose by 20 per tonne in March, followed by another about 100 per tonne impact expected in April. Mineral gypsum costs are also higher due to supply disruptions from Oman. Overall, Nuvoco is bracing for a 200 per tonne cost inflation pinch to reflect in FY27.

Also Read | Nuvoco bets on expansion to fuel growth, but has little room for error

Sure, it took a blended price increase of 8-12 a bag and 10-15 a bag in the trade and non-trade segments, respectively, across its east and north India markets. It is also optimizing costs. It aims to replace the share of high-cost pet coke with low-cost domestic coal and alternative fuel resources (AFR). Nuvoco’s Q4FY26 fuel mix comprised around 53% coal, 37% pet coke and 10% alternative fuel resources (AFR).

Nuvoco is not keen on sacrificing profitability for market share, so if costs keep rising, it may need to raise prices further.

It is likely that other cement companies, too, have hiked prices to fight rising costs. But any slowdown in government-led infrastructure capex and subdued traction in individual home building segment amid broader inflationary pressures, could hurt demand, making price hike absorption challenging. Over 70% of Nuvoco's installed capacity is in the east, where competition is intense and influx of new supply could restrict pricing power.

Also Read | Will suspending free seat selection offset airlines' fuel costs?

Cement volumes rose 5% year-on-year to 5.98 million tonnes in Q4FY26, as demand was aided by government-led spending. It eyes 7-9% growth in FY27, in line with industry’s volume growth. A meaningful re-rating hinges on ramp-up of Vadraj Cement asset; clinker and grinding units will be commissioned in phases between Q3FY27 and Q1FY28, enhancing Nuvoco's presence in the west.

However, Antique Stock Broking cautions that profitability from the Vadraj unit may be lower than Nuvoco’s average, given initial start-up costs and lower utilisation. So, Nuvoco's profitability gap versus peers may not narrow in the near-term. The stock has declined 11% so far in 2026, and trades at FY28 EV/Ebitda of 7x, as per Bloomberg. Valuations seem inexpensive, but triggers are limited.

Also Read | India plans fuel price buffer against crude shocks
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNuvoco Vistas turns to price hikes as cost headwinds intensify

Nuvoco Vistas turns to price hikes as cost headwinds intensify

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read16 Apr 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Cement companies have hiked prices to fight rising costs amid the West Asia war. (Pexels Photo)
Cement companies have hiked prices to fight rising costs amid the West Asia war. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Nuvoco is not keen on sacrificing profitability for market share, so if costs continue to rise, it may need to raise prices further.

Gift this article

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda touched a record quarterly high of 587.6 crore, aided by better realizations, exceeding Bloomberg’s consensus estimate by 5%. Can this continue amid the prolonged West Asia war fueling input cost inflation?

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda touched a record quarterly high of 587.6 crore, aided by better realizations, exceeding Bloomberg’s consensus estimate by 5%. Can this continue amid the prolonged West Asia war fueling input cost inflation?

Elevated costs of petroleum coke (pet coke) and polypropylene bags would increase Nuvoco’s fuel and packaging expenses. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), the management expects blended fuel cost to rise to 1.51-1.55 per kcal from 1.44, with a probability of further rise in Q2FY27.

Elevated costs of petroleum coke (pet coke) and polypropylene bags would increase Nuvoco’s fuel and packaging expenses. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), the management expects blended fuel cost to rise to 1.51-1.55 per kcal from 1.44, with a probability of further rise in Q2FY27.

Packaging costs rose by 20 per tonne in March, followed by another about 100 per tonne impact expected in April. Mineral gypsum costs are also higher due to supply disruptions from Oman. Overall, Nuvoco is bracing for a 200 per tonne cost inflation pinch to reflect in FY27.

Also Read | Nuvoco bets on expansion to fuel growth, but has little room for error

Sure, it took a blended price increase of 8-12 a bag and 10-15 a bag in the trade and non-trade segments, respectively, across its east and north India markets. It is also optimizing costs. It aims to replace the share of high-cost pet coke with low-cost domestic coal and alternative fuel resources (AFR). Nuvoco’s Q4FY26 fuel mix comprised around 53% coal, 37% pet coke and 10% alternative fuel resources (AFR).

Nuvoco is not keen on sacrificing profitability for market share, so if costs keep rising, it may need to raise prices further.

It is likely that other cement companies, too, have hiked prices to fight rising costs. But any slowdown in government-led infrastructure capex and subdued traction in individual home building segment amid broader inflationary pressures, could hurt demand, making price hike absorption challenging. Over 70% of Nuvoco's installed capacity is in the east, where competition is intense and influx of new supply could restrict pricing power.

Also Read | Will suspending free seat selection offset airlines' fuel costs?

Cement volumes rose 5% year-on-year to 5.98 million tonnes in Q4FY26, as demand was aided by government-led spending. It eyes 7-9% growth in FY27, in line with industry’s volume growth. A meaningful re-rating hinges on ramp-up of Vadraj Cement asset; clinker and grinding units will be commissioned in phases between Q3FY27 and Q1FY28, enhancing Nuvoco's presence in the west.

However, Antique Stock Broking cautions that profitability from the Vadraj unit may be lower than Nuvoco’s average, given initial start-up costs and lower utilisation. So, Nuvoco's profitability gap versus peers may not narrow in the near-term. The stock has declined 11% so far in 2026, and trades at FY28 EV/Ebitda of 7x, as per Bloomberg. Valuations seem inexpensive, but triggers are limited.

Also Read | India plans fuel price buffer against crude shocks
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNuvoco Vistas turns to price hikes as cost headwinds intensify
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