Nuvoco bets on expansion to fuel growth, but has little room for error
Summary
With elevated competitive intensity in the cement sector and capacity additions by competitors in east India, can a low-cost expansion and one big-ticket project really change the game for Nuvoco?
Cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd’s stock is up 45% over the past six months, inching ever closer to its 52-week high of ₹477. Investors' optimism is fuelled by hopes that Nuvoco may have finally struck a balance between growth and capital discipline.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story