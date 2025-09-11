Nuvoco bets on expansion to fuel growth, but has little room for error

Nuvoco acquired Vadraj Cement earlier this year, which adds 3.5 mt of clinker capacity and 6 mt of cement capacity in west India. The Vadraj project will cost around ₹3,600 crore and should be operational from Q3FY27. With these expansions, Nuvoco targets 35 mt of cement capacity by FY27 from about 25 mt in FY25. After this, its capacity mix will be 66% east, 17% north and 17% west. The east will be the centre of gravity, with capacity rising from 19mt in FY25 to 23mt by FY27.