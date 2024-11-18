Markets
Nykaa’s beauty business growth is a highlight, but margin is a sore spot
Summary
- Higher marketing spends, sales and distribution expenses, and a slightly higher loss run-rate for the eB2B business weigh on Nykaa's margins
The September quarter (Q2FY25) results of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of Nykaa, showcased robust growth in the beauty business, while fashion was sluggish—mirroring a trend seen in the previous few quarters.
