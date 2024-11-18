Nykaa’s beauty business growth is a highlight, but margin is a sore spot

In Q2, Nykaa’s eB2B superstore saw 862bps improvement in contribution margin to -11%. Meanwhile, fashion segment GMV growth was relatively much slower at about 10% perhaps owing to subdued demand from a delayed festive season. Fashion AOV was up 10%, but the number of orders was down 4%. Fashion contribution margin was up 440bps to 9.4% due to higher marketing and service-related income. The onboarding sneaker giant Foot Locker signals an intent to revitalize the segment, although the runway to profitability could be long for fashion.