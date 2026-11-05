Nykaa gets a margin makeover, but risks remain

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hit a new 52-high of ₹363.40 on Thursday. Although the festive season has shifted to the December quarter (Q3FY27), Nykaa investors are already cheering as the September quarter (Q2FY27) results signal improving profitability.
Revenue rose 28% to ₹3,006 crore year-on-year, while net profit tripled to ₹101 crore. Gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 30% to ₹6,151 crore, driven by beauty and personal care (BPC) GMV of ₹4,454 crore, up 25% year-on-year. The improvement was buoyed by a 26% increase in annual unique transacting customers and an increase in store count from 265 to 338 in a year. Fashion drove growth, with GMV increasing 42% to ₹1,674 crore. Higher traction in BPC and fashion caused the Ebitda margin to expand at a multi-quarter high of 8.7%, from 6.8% in Q2FY26.