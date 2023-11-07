Nykaa raises fashion game but beauty segment fades

However, it is not a pretty picture as far as Nykaa’s mainstay beauty and personal care (BPC) segment is concerned. Competition is heating up in this category, led by direct-to-consumer brands as well as international brands that operate on Nykaa’s platform. In a bid to hold on to market share, the brands are offering additional discounts, which is weighing on Nykaa’s margin. Further, ad revenue is yet to rebound even though it has shown sequential improvement in Q2. Also, the shift in the festive season by almost 20 days had some impact on BPC’s GMV growth in Q2, which was 23% year-on-year—the second consecutive time of drop in the growth rate.