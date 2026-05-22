Nykaa’s premium play boosts margins, but competition clouds outlook

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹285.60 intraday on Friday after its robust March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Nykaa Fashion turned Ebitda-positive for the first time, easing concerns around cash burn, and propping up overall profitability.
Consolidated gross margin expanded to a 14-quarter high of 45.4% in Q4FY26, aided by a better sales mix led by its own brand portfolio under ‘House of Nykaa’. This includes fast-growing brands such as Dot & Key, Kay Beauty and Earth Rhythm.
Their gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 49% year-on-year to ₹3,176 crore in FY26, driven by Dot & Key, which itself reached ₹1,790 crore GMV.
Fashion pivot
Ebitda margin improved 195 basis points year-on-year to a record 8.4%, helped by Nykaa Fashion’s profitable pivot. The segment’s margin improved 1,052 basis points year-on-year to 0.3% in Q4FY26, while its full-year Ebitda margin stood at -2.6%.