Nykaa’s premium play boosts margins, but competition clouds outlook

Ananya Roy
3 min read22 May 2026, 01:45 PM IST
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Nykaa's stock hit ₹285.60 following its Q4FY26 report, showcasing a 28% revenue rise and a 67% jump in Ebitda. (Bloomberg)
Summary
Nykaa’s Q4FY26 results impressed with record margins, a profitable fashion business and strong own-brand growth, though rising competition and steep valuations remain concerns.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) stock hit a new 52-week high of 285.60 intraday on Friday after its robust March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Nykaa Fashion turned Ebitda-positive for the first time, easing concerns around cash burn, and propping up overall profitability.

Consolidated gross margin expanded to a 14-quarter high of 45.4% in Q4FY26, aided by a better sales mix led by its own brand portfolio under ‘House of Nykaa’. This includes fast-growing brands such as Dot & Key, Kay Beauty and Earth Rhythm.

Their gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 49% year-on-year to 3,176 crore in FY26, driven by Dot & Key, which itself reached 1,790 crore GMV.

Also Read | Nykaa Q4 results: Profit surges 286% YoY to ₹78 crore

Fashion pivot

Ebitda margin improved 195 basis points year-on-year to a record 8.4%, helped by Nykaa Fashion’s profitable pivot. The segment’s margin improved 1,052 basis points year-on-year to 0.3% in Q4FY26, while its full-year Ebitda margin stood at -2.6%.

To be sure, fashion still contributes less than 10% of overall revenues, which crossed the 10,000-crore mark in FY26. However, management’s strategy of premiumization, sharper customer targeting and brand partnerships has supported robust growth in the segment.

This time, fashion has seen growth and profitability moving together. While the trajectory is positive, the fashion vertical has seen volatility earlier and sustaining both growth and profitability together remains key, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Growth engines

Overall, Nykaa’s Q4FY26 revenue rose 28% year-on-year to 2,648 crore, while Ebitda surged 67% to 223 crore. Revenue was in line with consensus expectations, while Ebitda was 5% ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates. Net profit more than quadrupled to 79 crore.

New customer acquisitions jumped 40% over last year, driven by a wider assortment with more than 1,280 fashion brands added during FY26, alongside marquee global partnerships such as H&M and Nike. The fashion segment’s GMV rose 29% year-on-year, outpacing the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment for the third straight quarter.

Also Read | The great fashion reset: Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others go luxe

Still, BPC remains Nykaa’s crown jewel. The segment delivered nearly 15,000 crore GMV in FY26, growing 27% year-on-year, while Ebitda margins crossed 10% in Q4.

Growth was led by structural shifts playing out in the industry; Korean beauty brands and derma-cosmetics expanded 58% and 40%, respectively.

“Nykaa’s step-up in customer acquisition (especially in BPC at a time when peers have stepped back) is certainly encouraging. However, how much of it is sustainable remains to be seen in the medium term,” said HDFC Securities.

Risks ahead

But it’s not all smooth sailing.

Sequentially, revenue and profits declined during the quarter. Nykaa’s GCC operations were affected by the West Asia war, although the impact remained limited given the region’s small contribution to overall business.

That said, second-order risks to discretionary demand from inflation and uncertainty cannot be ruled out. The management has also flagged macro concerns such as inflation, currency depreciation and global uncertainty.

Competition is also intensifying as more players chase a larger share of the $100-billion total addressable market across beauty, personal care, retail and fashion. While Nykaa’s premium positioning offers some protection, pressure on margins cannot be dismissed.

Also Read | Beauty wars intensify: Nykaa pilots Glam Pass to retain shoppers

Meanwhile, the stock has gained 36% over the past year, suggesting much of the growth optimism is already priced in. It currently trades at nearly 72x FY27 EV/Ebitda, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, leaving little room for disappointment.

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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