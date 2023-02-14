Nykaa: Growth vs profitability
While it saw good growth across segments in Q3, margins came under pressure, more so in the fashion business.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd has to balance growth and profitability. But the company’s December quarter (Q3FY23) results show that it’s easier said than done. FSN is the parent of Nykaa. While it saw good growth across segments in Q3, margins came under pressure, more so in the fashion business. Nykaa’s overall gross margin in Q3 fell by 290 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 43.4%. One basis point is 0.01%.
