Nykaa stock: Beauty battling the beast of earnings expectations
Summary
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, has shown remarkable resilience in 2025 with a 33% stock price increase. Despite challenges from quick commerce competitors, Nykaa's beauty segment thrives, achieving a 26% growth in unique customers.
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd have advanced 33% so far in 2025 as Nykaa’s parent company proved to be resilient amid increased competition from quick commerce companies and slowing urban consumption.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story