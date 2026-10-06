Nykaa's Q2 business update brings a fresh bout of optimism

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa’s) seems to be entering the festive season on a stronger footing, going by its September quarter (Q2FY27) business update. The stock has gained 5% following the 4 October update, bringing the 2026 return to 28% despite pessimistic sentiment in the broader market.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa’s) seems to be entering the festive season on a stronger footing, going by its September quarter (Q2FY27) business update. The stock has gained 5% following the 4 October update, bringing the 2026 return to 28% despite pessimistic sentiment in the broader market.
Nykaa’s consolidated GMV is expected to have grown around 30% year-on-year in Q2, with NSV growth higher in the early 30s and net revenue growth in the late 20s. Growth is ahead of JM Financial Institutional Securities’ estimates, and follows 29% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY27 to ₹2,782 crore.
Nykaa’s consolidated GMV is expected to have grown around 30% year-on-year in Q2, with NSV growth higher in the early 30s and net revenue growth in the late 20s. Growth is ahead of JM Financial Institutional Securities’ estimates, and follows 29% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY27 to ₹2,782 crore.
GMV is gross merchandise value before returns and cancellations, while NSV is net sales value after returns, taxes, discounts, and cancellations.
Nykaa’s largest segment, beauty and personal care (BPC), is expected to have clocked NSV and revenue growth in the high 20s despite a larger base, as festive spending had started earlier last year. The performance was supported by new customer additions, repeat orders, and traction in House of Nykaa brands. Along with early-20s like-for-like store growth, the highest in six quarters, store footprint continued to expand. Nykaa added 14 stores last quarter, taking the total to 338 as of 30 September.
The fashion segment continues to be the swing factor. Its Q2 NSV growth is expected in the high 40s, while revenue is expected to grow in the early 40s. This is materially ahead of JM Financial’s estimate of about 35%, and follows 53% NSV growth in Q1.
The drivers are encouraging: new customer additions, over 250 brands added in Q2 and continued traction from the Nike partnership, including exclusive product drops. The strong performance could also tip Fashion further into Ebitda profitability, after the segment reported its second consecutive quarter of near break-even Ebitda in Q1.
Both segments have scaled from strength to strength, leading to improved margins on the back of operating leverage. BPC’s NSV was at ₹2,371 crore in Q1, a 29% year-on-year growth, while its Ebitda margin expanded from 9% to 10.3%. Fashion NSV jumped 53% to ₹451 crore.
Consolidated Ebitda rose 66% year-on-year to ₹236 crore in Q1, while the margin expanded from 6.5% to 8.5%. JM Financial expects Q2 Ebitda to rise 61% to ₹256 crore, with the margin holding at 8.5%, while net profit could nearly triple to ₹101 crore. Net profit had grown 243% year-on-year to ₹80 crore in Q1.
Lingering risks
The trajectory is encouraging, but risks remain. Competition has been intense, particularly in fashion. Aggressive discounting and expansion by rivals could cause earnings pressure, especially since Nykaa is among the least capitalized players in the industry, with competitors boasting of either deeper pockets or much larger customer bases.
There is another wrinkle. SuperStore, Nykaa’s B2B distribution business, is scaling rapidly with 17% year-on-year GMV growth to ₹340 crore in Q1. But its lower-margin profile means faster growth can dilute the overall margin if it comes at the expense of the core business.
While the upcoming festive season and sustained customer acquisition could sustain Nykaa’s winning streak for at least another quarter, it appears that the stock has priced in much of the optimism, for now. “Consistent improvement in Ebitda margin from 8.7%/10%/11% in FY26/27F/28F will be the key catalyst,” said analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).