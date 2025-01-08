Fashion business, margins are Nykaa’s weak spots even as beauty drives growth

In its December quarter (Q3FY25) update, Nykaa's parent company, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd said that its beauty and personal care (BPC) segment remains the key growth driver, while muted demand in its fashion business continues to weigh on overall momentum.
Nykaa expects Q3 consolidated net revenue growth to exceed the mid-20s year-on-year, up from 24% in Q2. This growth is driven by sustained momentum in the BPC segment across its e-commerce platform, retail stores, owned brands, and eB2B distribution. Nykaa projects BPC revenue growth to remain above the mid-20s, aligning with its strategy to outpace the online BPC market’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19-20%.
BPC gross merchandise value (GMV) is set to rise by over 30% year-on-year in Q3. The eB2B arm, Superstore by Nykaa, now contributes 8% to the vertical's GMV, up from 7% a year ago. The platform's retailer base has expanded to 260,000 transacting partners, up from 235,000 in Q2. Spanning 1,100 cities, this growth highlights Nykaa's deepening reach into tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
The fashion segment, however, continues to face challenges, with the festival season falling short of expectations. Q3FY25 fashion net revenue growth is projected at around 20%, while net sales value (NSV) is expected to remain in the low-to-mid teens, consistent with Q2. Nykaa attributes the subdued performance to weaker online fashion demand, a trend impacting the broader e-commerce sector.
Despite this, the company remains optimistic about the segment's long-term prospects, focusing on growth through content, marketing, and service revenue streams.
Nykaa’s overall GMV-to-net revenue trend is positive for Q3. Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect consolidated revenue growth of about 27% year-on-year and Ebitda margin at 5.9%, up 40 basis points sequentially.
“This is still lower than our FY25F expectation of 29% y-y revenue growth and Ebitda margin of 7.5%," wrote Nomura’s analysts in a report dated 6 January. “While growth seems to be on track, especially in BPC, the subdued consumption trend has led to higher marketing costs, thus impacting the segment’s margin performance," it said. Thus, downside risks to margin recovery estimates remain.
Nykaa is aiming for Ebitda breakeven in its fashion segment within the next two years, which could boost overall margins. However, with losses showing little improvement over the past five quarters, this timeline appears optimistic.
The stock currently trades about 25% below its 52-week high of ₹229.80, recorded on 23 August. Investors should monitor the sustainability of BPC momentum amid intensifying quick-commerce competition and watch for signs of a turnaround in the growth and profitability of the fashion segment.