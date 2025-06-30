Nykaa’s premium bet: A smart strategy if it delivers
Summary
For Nykaa, steady delivery is crucial for the stock which is up around 25% so far in 2025, making valuations pricier to that extent.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’s analysts meeting last week highlighted that the Nykaa parent is laying the groundwork to scale profitably even as it navigates India’s patchy discretionary demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story