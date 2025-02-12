Nykaa’s biggest challenges: Turning around the fashion business and improving margins
Summary
- Despite the festive season, gross merchandise value growth in the fashion business slowed to 8% in Q3, while order volumes and purchase frequency remained largely flat. Rising discounts also weighed on margins across the board.
The re-entry of Singapore-based Shein is expected to increase competition in India's fashion market. For now though, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, is unperturbed. In its December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings call, Nykaa’s management dismissed concerns over Shein’s launch, citing the country’s large and diverse fashion market while noting that Shein is dominant only in Western wear.