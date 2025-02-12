Still, fashion remains a soft spot for Nykaa. Despite the festive season, gross merchandise value (GMV) growth slowed to 8% in Q3, while average order value (AOV) was up almost 5% to ₹4,901. Order volumes and purchase frequency remained largely flat. Nykaa has significantly widened its fashion portfolio to more than 4,000 brands from 1,400 in Q3FY22, but cross-selling synergies with the beauty business haven’t meaningfully accelerated growth.