Nykaa's diversification strategy is yet to pay off
In FY22, Nykaa’s fashion business formed 25% of the consolidated GMV, though contribution to revenue was 8.6%
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, have fallen nearly 35% since its listing on 10 November, amid the broader market mayhem, which has weighed more on stocks of technology companies as interest rates are set to inch up across the world. Even so, investors in Nykaa’s shares are sitting on almost 28% gains from the issue price of ₹1,125 apiece during its initial public offering.