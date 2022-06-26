Nykaa’s diversification strategy is yet to pay off

Further, Nykaa’s fashion segment, where it is a relatively new entrant, is also yet to break even at the Ebitda level with FY22 loss at ₹68.2 crore. The company is expanding its presence in the fashion business, but given the higher competitive intensity in this segment, customer acquisition costs are likely to keep profits of this segment at bay in the foreseeable future. In FY22, the fashion business formed 25% and 8.6% of consolidated GMV and revenue, respectively.