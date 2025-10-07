Nykaa’s fashion arm is back in vogue — but investors want more than a seasonal lift
Summary
Nykaa’s fashion vertical shows signs of revival in Q2FY26, while beauty vertical anchors growth. Early festive demand and GST cuts boost discretionary spending, sending stock to a 52-week high.
The fashion business of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) is showing signs of revival after several quarters of modest performance.
