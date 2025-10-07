The BPC segment continues to anchor Nykaa’s overall performance. Revenue and NSV are projected to grow in the mid-twenties, extending a multi-quarter streak of double-digit expansion. “House of Nykaa" brands, including home-grown names such as Kay Beauty and Nykaa Cosmetics, and acquired labels like Dot & Key, remain key growth pillars. Growth is powered by the company’s ability to scale owned brands while maintaining a wide marketplace presence.