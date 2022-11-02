Nykaa’s fashion biz a blemish for growth

Nykaa’s shares have fallen by about 9% in the last month. However, even in general, rising interest rates have wreaked havoc on technology-led stocks and this has rubbed off on Nykaa, too. So far in 2022, the stock has declined as much as 45%. Founder and chief executive officer Falguni Nayar believes that the company’s share price should reflect the underlying performance in the long term, according to media reports. Nykaa’s management is focused on the future and is channelizing its efforts to strengthen the company, added the reports.

