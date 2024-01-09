Markets
Nykaa’s fashion biz to add glitter in Dec quarter
SummaryThe Q3 business update released by the company says that the industry level consumption in fashion remained muted. But Nykaa’s fashion vertical saw strong growth
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’s wardrobe is seeing an upgrade. The fashion business of the parent company of Nykaa is likely to put on a better-than-expected show for the second consecutive time in the December quarter (Q3FY24).
