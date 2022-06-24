Nykaa’s newer verticals may reduce its charm, weigh on profitability

The e-B2B business along with NykaaMan and other brands are expected to report losses in the near-term. In FY22, these segments together clocked Ebitda loss of Rs45.7 crore. “We believe this loss can double in FY23 before stabilizing in FY24 and reducing subsequently as channel economics improve. We cut FY23-25 profit after tax estimates by 17-27% as we bake in these losses; discounted cash flow impact is lower as we assume these businesses to turn profitable over the medium-term," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 24 June.