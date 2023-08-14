Nykaa’s Q1 margin is a letdown; fashion recovery is crucial1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:23 PM IST
The eB2B business comprises SuperStore by Nykaa. In the earnings call, Nykaa indicated that it would take a few years for the eB2B business to turn profitable.
Lower advertising income in Nykaa’s mainstay beauty and personal care (BPC) business also weighed on gross margin. Ebitda margin fell sequentially as well, but rose year-on-year. However, not everyone is impressed. As analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities say, “Despite better management of fulfilment costs and targeting of quality customers, Ebitda margin print came in at 5.2% declining 26 bps qoq."
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started