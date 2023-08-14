Nykaa’s Q1 margin is a letdown; fashion recovery is crucial

Meanwhile, Nykaa gained share in the fashion vertical, but the quarter was soft. The gross merchandize value (GMV) of the fashion segment grew by 12% year-on-year, which isn’t particularly exciting. The management said it was a tough quarter for the fashion industry as a whole and that it almost felt like customers were missing. Also, some weakness was owing to a trend of customer preference for going back into the stores. The good news is that July has been better, although the management remains cautious as further trends for the entire September quarter need to be seen.