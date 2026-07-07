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Nykaa's Q1 update paints a pretty picture for long-term growth

Ananya Roy
1 min read7 Jul 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26.
Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26.(Reuters)
Summary

The Q1FY27 update reinforces a broader narrative that has been building over the past year: Nykaa is steadily evolving from a beauty e-commerce platform into an omnichannel fashion and beauty business.

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The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hit a new 52-week high of 319.80 on Monday following a stronger-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY27) business update.

The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hit a new 52-week high of 319.80 on Monday following a stronger-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY27) business update.

Consolidated net revenue likely grew around 30%, driven by almost 50% growth in the fashion vertical, materially ahead of consensus estimates of 24%, said JM Financial Institutional Securities. Also, momentum sustained in the beauty vertical that is expected to clock net revenue growth in the high-20s. Both the verticals saw healthy customer acquisitions.

Consolidated net revenue likely grew around 30%, driven by almost 50% growth in the fashion vertical, materially ahead of consensus estimates of 24%, said JM Financial Institutional Securities. Also, momentum sustained in the beauty vertical that is expected to clock net revenue growth in the high-20s. Both the verticals saw healthy customer acquisitions.

Also Read | Nykaa expects Q1 revenue growth near 30% on fashion rebound

Importantly, the Q1FY27 update reinforces a broader narrative that has been building over the past year: Nykaa is steadily evolving from a beauty e-commerce platform into an omnichannel fashion and beauty business.

Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26. It could touch 500 in 3-4 years, aimed at the organized offline beauty segment with 2030 total addressable market (TAM) expected at $15 billion.

Also Read | The great fashion reset: Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others go luxe

Beauty, which contributed over 90% to consolidated FY26 revenue of 10,000 crore, remains the mainstay segment. Growing contribution of House of Nykaa brands like Dot & Key (13x growth in three years) and Kay Beauty (3x growth), and increasing premiumization through the likes of Korean beauty and derma-cosmetics have expanded Ebitda margin to 9.6% in FY26, from 8.9% in FY25.

The goal is to grow GMV by 2.5x to $5 billion by FY30, with 2-3x revenue growth and 4-5x Ebitda growth. Nomura Global Markets Research doesn’t expect much impact of inflation on demand, and sees Ebitda margin improvement from 7.5% in FY26 to an estimated 8.9%/10% in FY27/28 as a key catalyst. But following 56% gains in the last one year, Nykaa trades at 117x FY28 estimated price-to-earnings, per Bloomberg. So, execution is crucial.

Also Read | Why Nykaa Fashion wants a premium fit
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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNykaa's Q1 update paints a pretty picture for long-term growth

Nykaa's Q1 update paints a pretty picture for long-term growth

Ananya Roy
1 min read7 Jul 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26.
Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26.(Reuters)
Summary

The Q1FY27 update reinforces a broader narrative that has been building over the past year: Nykaa is steadily evolving from a beauty e-commerce platform into an omnichannel fashion and beauty business.

Gift this article

The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hit a new 52-week high of 319.80 on Monday following a stronger-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY27) business update.

The stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hit a new 52-week high of 319.80 on Monday following a stronger-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY27) business update.

Consolidated net revenue likely grew around 30%, driven by almost 50% growth in the fashion vertical, materially ahead of consensus estimates of 24%, said JM Financial Institutional Securities. Also, momentum sustained in the beauty vertical that is expected to clock net revenue growth in the high-20s. Both the verticals saw healthy customer acquisitions.

Consolidated net revenue likely grew around 30%, driven by almost 50% growth in the fashion vertical, materially ahead of consensus estimates of 24%, said JM Financial Institutional Securities. Also, momentum sustained in the beauty vertical that is expected to clock net revenue growth in the high-20s. Both the verticals saw healthy customer acquisitions.

Also Read | Nykaa expects Q1 revenue growth near 30% on fashion rebound

Importantly, the Q1FY27 update reinforces a broader narrative that has been building over the past year: Nykaa is steadily evolving from a beauty e-commerce platform into an omnichannel fashion and beauty business.

Nykaa’s store footprint rose to 324 in Q1FY27 versus 313 in Q4FY26. It could touch 500 in 3-4 years, aimed at the organized offline beauty segment with 2030 total addressable market (TAM) expected at $15 billion.

Also Read | The great fashion reset: Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq and others go luxe

Beauty, which contributed over 90% to consolidated FY26 revenue of 10,000 crore, remains the mainstay segment. Growing contribution of House of Nykaa brands like Dot & Key (13x growth in three years) and Kay Beauty (3x growth), and increasing premiumization through the likes of Korean beauty and derma-cosmetics have expanded Ebitda margin to 9.6% in FY26, from 8.9% in FY25.

The goal is to grow GMV by 2.5x to $5 billion by FY30, with 2-3x revenue growth and 4-5x Ebitda growth. Nomura Global Markets Research doesn’t expect much impact of inflation on demand, and sees Ebitda margin improvement from 7.5% in FY26 to an estimated 8.9%/10% in FY27/28 as a key catalyst. But following 56% gains in the last one year, Nykaa trades at 117x FY28 estimated price-to-earnings, per Bloomberg. So, execution is crucial.

Also Read | Why Nykaa Fashion wants a premium fit
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNykaa's Q1 update paints a pretty picture for long-term growth
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