FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’s (parent company of Nykaa) December quarter results (Q3FY22) were incapable of even partially reversing the declining trend of its shares. Post Q3, shares of the online beauty and fashion retailing company opened 4% lower on Thursday on the NSE.

Nykaa’s total gross merchandise value (GMV) in Q3 increased 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 26% sequentially to ₹2043 crore. GMV is the value of orders inclusive of taxes and gross of discounts, prior to product returns or order cancellations, including sales to and through third-party channels.

The company’s revenues rose by 36% y-o-y and 24% sequentially to ₹1098 crore, although a sharp drop in Ebitda margin weighed on net profit. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In Q3, the company focused on building brand awareness and higher acquisition of new customers. This meant Nykaa spent higher amounts on marketing and advertisement expenses. These costs as a percentage of revenue rose sharply from 7.5% in Q3FY21 to 14% in Q3FY22 despite the quarter including festivals. Inevitably, Ebitda margin contracted by 697 basis points y-o-y to 6.3%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a point. The upshot: net profit declined by 58% y-o-y to Rs29 crore.

“The company saw a relatively lower GMV to Revenue conversion as Fashion segment continues to grow faster and accounts for higher share of GMV," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

To be sure, Nykaa’s gross margin has improved by 451bps to 46.3% in Q3. JM’s analysts attribute gross margin expansion to higher mix of fashion, a higher mix of high-end products in beauty and personal care (BPC), and an increasing share of owned brands.

Nykaa operates in two main segments: BPC and fashion. While the fashion segment is a relatively newer vertical, the company has indeed carved a niche in the BPC segment. This reflects in the 32% y-o-y increase in the segment’s GMV to ₹1533 crore. Notably, the average order value (AOV) has remained flattish y-on-y at ₹1966. With covid cases receding, Nykaa has accelerated store expansion with total operational physical store count of 96 in 45 cities as of 31 December.

Meanwhile, the fashion segment faces increased competition from the likes of Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq among others. Nevertheless, the division’s AOV increased by 24% y-on-y in Q3 to ₹3590 and GMV surged by 137% y-o-y to ₹510 crore, indicating its growing presence.

Hereon, investors will keep an eye on Nykaa's pace of growth in the face of intense competition. Sustaining higher AOVs is another factor to watch out for.

As things stand, Nykaa’s shares have now plummeted as much as 30% from its high of Rs2573.7 on 26 November. A good share of the weakness in the stock can also be attributed to the recent plunge seen in share prices of technology-led companies across the board.

“While we have raised estimates marginally as we continue to see strong fundamentals in Nykaa’s business, but a rise in WACC to 11.5% (from 10.5% earlier) has resulted in a revised target price of Rs2,120 (Rs2,480 earlier)," said JM’s analysts in a report on 9 February. WACC is weighted average cost of capital.

