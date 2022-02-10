Nykaa’s Q3 fails to lift muted sentiment for the stock

Nykaa operates in two main segments: BPC and fashion. While the fashion segment is a relatively newer vertical, the company has indeed carved a niche in the BPC segment. This reflects in the 32% y-o-y increase in the segment’s GMV to ₹1533 crore. Notably, the average order value (AOV) has remained flattish y-on-y at ₹1966. With covid cases receding, Nykaa has accelerated store expansion with total operational physical store count of 96 in 45 cities as of 31 December.