Oberoi Realty hits new high. Has the stock run ahead of its fundamentals?
Summary
- With the spectre of interest rate hikes largely out of the sector's way, realty stocks including Oberoi Realty are garnering increased investors' attention
Oberoi Realty Ltd shares rose nearly 3.5% on the National Stock Exchange in Wednesday's early trade, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹1,149.80. This is despite the company seeing a weak start to the financial year with Q1FY24 pre-sales or bookings slipping to an eight-quarter low.
