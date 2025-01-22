Oberoi Realty: Why investors have little room for optimism
Summary
- With Oberoi Realty grappling with stagnant sales across several projects, analysts have lowered pre-sales expectations. A steep upside in shares from hereon depends on a revival in the pre-sales trend.
Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd are on a shaky ground, plummeting 13% in the past two trading sessions. The fact that sales momentum did not sustain in its marquee project Three Sixty West located at Worli in Mumbai and other projects has weighed heavily on sentiment.