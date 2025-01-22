Oberoi Realty: Why investors have little room for optimism

“Oberoi had announced clocking gross bookings of ₹1,350 crore within the first three days of the launch. However, for Q3FY25, the Pokhran project managed to clock ₹1,330 crore of net bookings, implying cancellations," said IIFL Securities. A higher contribution from the low-priced Jardin project meant that overall realizations dipped sequentially and year-on-year. The planned launches of new towers in Sky City, Elysian and new locations such as Gurgaon are likely from first half of FY26 given the available unsold inventory.