Oberoi Realty Q4 bookings surge on one-off transactions; new launches remain key

Oberoi Realty Q4 bookings surge on one-off transactions; new launches remain key1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
- So far in this calendar year, shares of Oberoi Realty have risen about 1% compared to a 2% decline in the Nifty Realty index. The firm's relatively higher exposure to luxury housing segment, which is often less impacted by increasing home loan rates, is considered a supporting factor for the stock
Oberoi Realty Ltd saw stellar bookings in the March quarter (Q4FY23), with pre-sales, or bookings, worth ₹6,023 crore compared with ₹632 crore in Q3, the Mumbai-focused real estate developer said in an operational update. The firm sold 207 units in Q4, an increase from 181 units in the previous quarter. However, the sharp increase in pre-sales was largely the result of one-off transactions.
