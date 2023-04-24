Oberoi Realty Q4 bookings surge on one-off transactions; new launches remain key

Oberoi Realty Ltd saw stellar bookings in the March quarter (Q4FY23), with pre-sales, or bookings, worth ₹6,023 crore compared with ₹632 crore in Q3, the Mumbai-focused real estate developer said in an operational update. The firm sold 207 units in Q4, an increase from 181 units in the previous quarter. However, the sharp increase in pre-sales was largely the result of one-off transactions.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd noted that around 100 units of the 207 units-Worli project, part of the 360-west venture, were sold by the joint venture entity, in which Oberoi Realty remains a member. This involved transferring 63 units to Oberoi Realty for ₹3,403 crore and selling 37 units to third parties for ₹2,000 crore to ₹2,100 crore. "Ex-off these transactions and as per the data released by the company on RERA website, we estimate that sales booking in Q4 stood at Rs800 crore, down 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) and volume for the quarter is expected to decline 44% y-o-y to around 0.3msf," according to a Motilal Oswal report.

Going into FY24, the pace of new launches remains a crucial trigger for the stock. The company plans to launch its Thane Kolshet Road project in Q1FY24 and the Pokharan Road project within FY24. An additional tower in the Goregaon project is also slated for a FY24 launch. Analysts at Nuvama Research emphasized that "traction in pre-sales and project launches can be a potential stock catalyst," and they expect the company to focus on adding projects and launching new ones to capitalize on market demand.

Meanwhile, so far in this calendar year, shares of Oberoi Realty have risen about 1% compared to a 2% decline in the Nifty Realty index. The company's relatively higher exposure to the luxury housing segment, which is often less impacted by increasing home loan rates, is considered a supporting factor for the stock.