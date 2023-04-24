Oberoi Realty Q4 bookings surge on one-off transactions; new launches remain key

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd noted that around 100 units of the 207 units-Worli project, part of the 360-west venture, were sold by the joint venture entity, in which Oberoi Realty remains a member. This involved transferring 63 units to Oberoi Realty for ₹3,403 crore and selling 37 units to third parties for ₹2,000 crore to ₹2,100 crore. "Ex-off these transactions and as per the data released by the company on RERA website, we estimate that sales booking in Q4 stood at Rs800 crore, down 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) and volume for the quarter is expected to decline 44% y-o-y to around 0.3msf," according to a Motilal Oswal report.

