For Oberoi Realty, timely launches and leaner inventory key catalysts in FY26
Summary
- Oberoi’s shares have gained 19% in the past year, versus negative returns in Nifty Realty index. But Nuvama cautions that the weakness in housing volumes has led to concerns about future sales growth,
Oberoi Realty Ltd’s March quarter (Q4FY25) was dull. Pre-sales or bookings at ₹853 crore fell over 50% sequentially as well as year-on-year, according to provisional data.
