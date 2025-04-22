For Oberoi Realty, timely launches and leaner inventory key catalysts in FY26

The lack of new project launches played spoilsport for the Mumbai-focused real estate developer. Thus, it could sell 78 units in Q4 versus 554 units in Q3FY25 and 227 in Q4FY24. Recall that the launch of The Jardin project at Pokhran Road in Thane and the launch of a new tower in the Elysian project at Goregaon had buoyed Q3FY25 and Q4FY24 pre-sales, respectively.