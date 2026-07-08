Oberoi Realty’s NCR debut spurs growth visibility with solid bookings

“This single (NCR) launch alone re-rates our FY27 pre-sales assumption of ₹7,000 crore,” said HDFC Securities, adding full-year cumulative FY27 pre-sales could come in about ₹13,000-14,000 crore after factoring Gurugram’s bookings. After the recent success, the brokerage expects Oberoi to build deeper into the NCR market. “NCR as a market now adds valuation might to the sum-of-the-parts, and we increase our target price for Oberoi from ₹2,094/share earlier to ₹2,490/share now,” HDFC said. Oberoi’s shares have gained nearly 20% in the past month, and currently trade at around ₹1,866.