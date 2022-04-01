Oberoi Realty's Thane launch delay to weigh on FY22 sales

So far in this calendar year the Oberoi Realty stock has risen 7.5%. In comparison, the S&P BSE Realty index has declined by 4% in the said span. Many real estate companies are expected to exit FY22 with record sales despite some disruption by Omicron in the initial months of the Q4FY22. However, going ahead, the upside in stocks would depend on cost inflation and ability to raise prices without hurting sales momentum.