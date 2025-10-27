Oberoi Realty is making room for a turnaround in second half of FY26. Can it deliver?
Summary
For Oberoi Realty, sustaining sales momentum in existing projects is important for cash flow trajectory. Reinvesting cash flow from completed and near-completion projects could be a re-rating trigger for the stock.
The Oberoi Realty Ltd stock has taken a beating, declining 24% so far in 2025 versus the Nifty Realty index’s 9% fall. To reverse this trend, the Mumbai-focussed realty firm must deliver on a slew of parameters.
