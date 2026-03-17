Oberoi Realty is accelerating focus on business development with strategic land acquisitions in Mumbai. On Monday, it entered into a development agreement with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for redevelopment of Aram Nagar in Andheri West.
Oberoi Realty’s business development gains grip, but FY26 pre-sales to be dull
SummaryWorries around slowdown in housing sales and affordability concerns in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Gurugram have soured investor sentiment for realty companies, including Oberoi
Oberoi Realty is accelerating focus on business development with strategic land acquisitions in Mumbai. On Monday, it entered into a development agreement with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for redevelopment of Aram Nagar in Andheri West.
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