Oberoi Realty’s business development gains grip, but FY26 pre-sales to be dull

Oberoi Realty is accelerating focus on business development with strategic land acquisitions in Mumbai. On Monday, it entered into a development agreement with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for redevelopment of Aram Nagar in Andheri West.
Oberoi Realty is accelerating focus on business development with strategic land acquisitions in Mumbai. On Monday, it entered into a development agreement with Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for redevelopment of Aram Nagar in Andheri West.
Its share of the free sale component from this project is expected to be 1.72 msf in RERA carpet area. The project can command ₹50,000-55,000 per ft, implying a gross development value (GDV) or revenue potential of ₹9,000-10,000 crore, estimates JM Financial Institutional Securities.
Its share of the free sale component from this project is expected to be 1.72 msf in RERA carpet area. The project can command ₹50,000-55,000 per ft, implying a gross development value (GDV) or revenue potential of ₹9,000-10,000 crore, estimates JM Financial Institutional Securities.
Last month, Oberoi emerged as the highest bidder for Railway Land Development Authority’s over 11.21-acre prime land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra with a ₹5,400 crore bid. In Q3FY26, it inked an agreement to redevelop land at Nepean Sea Road with a potential free sale component of 1.18 lakh square feet carpet area. Oberoi’s balance sheet comfort gives it the flexibility to fuel business development trajectory, providing medium-term growth visibility.
Pre-sales or bookings in the March quarter (Q4FY26) could see only a marginal sequential uptick on slower launches. In 9MFY26, Oberoi’s pre-sales rose 15% on-year to ₹3,770 crore, largely led by sales in existing projects. It launched only one new tower, Elysian Tower D (Goregaon), in this span, despite a strong project pipeline.
As per Oberoi’s Q3FY26 commentary, delay in new launches was not due to demand slowdown or regulatory challenges. In fact, the micro-markets of Goregaon and Borivali saw price increases. The company is working to achieve the right product-market fit in terms of layout and amenities/amenities with expert feedback.
It has launched the last tower of Sky City Borivali with GDV of around ₹2,700 crore, but with just one month to sell and large ticket sizes above ₹6 crore per unit, this project is unlikely to contribute significantly to Q4FY26 pre-sales, said Antique Stock Broking report dated 10 March.
Oberoi would exit FY26 with flat pre-sales growth, at around ₹5,300 crore versus ₹5,280 crore in FY25, Antique added. Its maiden project launch in Gurugram and other projects such as Adarsh Nagar, Pedder Road and Elysian last tower could be unveiled in FY27, giving pre-sales a fillip.
The stock’s performance has been unimpressive, down 14% in CY26 so far. Worries around slowdown in housing sales and affordability concerns in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Gurugram have soured investor sentiment for realty companies, including Oberoi, having exposure to these markets.