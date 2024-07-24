Oberoi Realty stock hinges on how it reinvests cash flows
Summary
- An Antique Stock Broking report noted that Oberoi has failed to capitalise on the residential upcycle in the past three years, but with significant land parcels at its disposal, project launches in FY25 and FY26 could help the company benefit from demand momentum in the sector.
The stars are gradually aligning for Mumbai-focused Oberoi Realty Ltd. Pre-sales or booking traction in its ultra-luxury project Three Sixty West in Worli is improving, bringing some comfort amid high levels of unsold inventory.