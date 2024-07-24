Oberoi Realty stock hinges on how it reinvests cash flows

On the commercial side, rental income commenced from Commerz III in Q1FY25 and the project saw 54% occupancy. Sequentially, occupancy was flat at 93% in Commerz II, while it improved to 76% in Commerz I, and to 99% in Oberoi Mall. Management is upbeat on leasing trends and aims to fully lease out all office assets by the end of FY25. The launch of Borivali Mall has been delayed and is now expected in the second half of the fiscal year. Nonetheless, the company aims to achieve 80-90% leasing in this asset by the end of FY25.