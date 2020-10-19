Oberoi Realty: Stock up on robust sequential performance in Q2; sustenance key

These numbers are in-line expectations as dealers channel checks also pointed to recovery. However, sustenance is the key here. Couple of factors boosted sales in the September quarter. Ahead of the festive season, developers across the board have offered discounts to push inventory. Given the high inventory pile, the discount was said to be higher for luxury units than other housing segments. Also, the reduction in stamp duty from 5% to 2% by the government of Maharashtra is for a stipulated period of time. It should be noted that in fiscal year 2020, the company sold more than 300 units. So, a full-fledged recovery is still some time away.